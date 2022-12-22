Undoubtedly, The most popular non-fiction television reality show, Bigg Boss has made a niche and created a distinct fanbase across the nation. Running in its 16th season, the show has seen a drastic rise in its (Television Rating Point) TRPs ever since the superstar Salman Khan joined the show as the host. As the superstar enjoys a huge fanbase, Bigg Boss is the one platform that saw a rush of viewers for watching their favorite superstar in the show and their excitement and attachment is constantly rising with every season.

The success of Bigg Boss can be reckoned with the fact that the show is running in its 16th season and its popularity and viewership are on a constant rise every year. Indeed the reason is clear, Salman Khan has proved the power of his stardom that the show is constantly attracting a whole lot of viewership and has made it to the top of the charts. Ever since he took the charge of the show on the host podium, it became all about him.

Moreover, this is a sheer wonder that where most of the television TRP holders are daily soaps, Bigg Boss is one non-fiction television reality show that is standalone made its place amongst them all and has been ruling the list. ‘Bigg Boss 16’ which started on October 1 has reached number four in the TRP list this time. While the show has seen the entry of many other hosts, Salman Khan’s entry as a host just skyrocketed the TRPs to the next level. It’s his charisma and charm that made the show one of the most favorites in every household.

