The grand launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) was a starry affair with celebrities from across the world coming under the same roof for the two-day event. From Hollywood stars like Tom Holland, Zendaya, Penelope Cruz, Kat Graham, and Gigi Hadid to Indian celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Rajinikanth, Aishwarya Rai, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and many others graced the event. Speaking of which, fans couldn’t help but notice former ‘lovebirds’ Salman and Aishwarya together at the event. While the two clearly avoided confronting each other at the event, however, a picture featuring the two of them in a single frame has sent fans into a frenzy!

The picture that shows Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Nita Ambani posing with Spiderman actors Tom Holland and Zendaya accidentally also captured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan standing in the background.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The photo which has been shared on a celebrity paparazzi account on Instagram has caught the attention of social media who took to the comment section and shared their reactions.

A user wrote, “Who noticed Salman and Aishwarya in the same pic?”, while another one wrote, “Salman and Aishwarya in one frame.”

“All eyes on Salman and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the same frame,” another user commented.

For the unversed, Salman and Aishwarya were once reported of dating each other. After going through a lot of ups and downs, the two reportedly had a bitter breakup and were never seen together since then. While Aishwarya moved on in her life and got married to Abhishek Bachchan, Salman was reported of dating a few women from the industry.

NMACC’s grand launch event

The Ambani family – Nita Ambani along with her husband and India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, turned host and welcomed guests from the world at the grand opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) over the weekend.

The guest list included a series of global and desi figures who attended the two-day in their best outfits. While Nita Ambani took to the stage to perform a traditional dance number, Bollywood celebs including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and many others also gave electrifying performances, setting the stage on fire and the guests excited.

