While the Hindi film industry had taken the biggest hit it had in years; with a major lull phase at the box office, it was Kartik Aaryan, who with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave Bollywood the much needed respite.

Apart from the young superstar’s unparalleled popularity with audiences, he also emerged quite the marketing genius and promoted Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 even much after its release. The actor went all out to promote the horror-comedy before and after its theatrical release, a strategic move that worked wonders for its results at the box office. Once upon a time, it was Shah Rukh Khan, who used to this but the new generation marketing genius, post pandemic is definitely Kartik Aaryan.

With this, Kartik Aaryan set a new marketing trend that the industry is now following. Post-release promotions never happened prior to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in such a huge way but it now seems to be on the agenda for most films. One such example, Brahmastra, whose star-cast is heavily promoting the film even 3 weeks after its release.

While movies were conventionally promoted prior to their release dates, major movie studios, leading stars and producers are now following the Kartik Aaryan template to promote films.

Post the release of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Kartik Aaryan had visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi to thank God for the success of the film, following which another leading star followed suit and also visited the holy city before the release of his film.

Additionally, post the success of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track, Kartik undertook a marketing activity where he went club hopping in Mumbai, danced with his fans and that also influenced the star cast of a recent comedy film to follow the trend.

Given that Kartik Aaryan’s marketing efforts made a huge impact on the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 that achieved the unthinkable by becoming the greatest Bollywood hit since the epidemic, the industry is now trying to replicate this move in the hope to encourage audiences to return to theatres.

