The quiz segment went over the roof with this goof-up by Tiger Shroff that left the host Karan Johar in splits.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon graced the couch of Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 and indeed had a blast. Shroff, for the longest time, has been fiddling with the game, is he single? However, in this latest episode, the actor finally came clean, or so we would like to believe. Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star finally revealed his relationship status. “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” admitted the star.

However, the star did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him.

“I have always been infatuated by Shradha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said. Moving on from these surprising revelations by an actor known for being reclusive and reticent, in the quiz segment, when Karan Johar asked which actress has played both a lover and mother to Amitabh Bachchan, Shroff answered, ‘Rekha maam?’ Of course, he wasn’t sure but Johar surely laughed his heads off. The correct answers were Rakhee Gulzar and Waheeda Rehman.

Bachchan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 43 years. He made his debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969 and was then seen in blockbusters like Anand, Zanjeer, Sholay, Parvarish, Chupke Chupke, Deewar, Kabhi Kabhie, Amar Akbar Anthony, Don, Trishul, Kasme Vaade, Mr. Natwarlal, Kaalia, Laawaris, Sharaabi, Coolie, Shahenshah, and many more classic title.

Coming to Tiger, he’s gearing up for films like Ganapth and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

