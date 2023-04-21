Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are arguably one of the most adored and cutest on-screen pairs in Bollywood. Besides impressing audiences with their performance and chemistry on-screen, the two are also known for sharing a great bond in real life, as their friendship is something that we all enjoy seeing. From supporting each other to encouraging one another in their personal and professional lives and also laughing hard at the silliest jokes, the two have enormous respect, despite having very different personalities. While fans love watching their favourite stars on-screen, have you ever wondered if their kids, Aryan Khan and Nysa Devgn would have also come together on the screen?

While this is yet to come to reality, the actors once opened up on how they would react if Aryan ever eloped with Kajol’s daughter Nysa.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol joking over Aryan and Nysa ‘dating’

It was during an episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan when the filmmaker invited the epic trio of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kajol on his show. During the rapid-fire round of the episode, Karan dropped a goofy question to Kajol about Aryan and Nysa. While Kajol gave a short and quirky answer, it was Shah Rukh’s reaction that left everyone in splits.

Karan in his question asked about Kajol’s reaction if Aryan Khan would elope with Nysa after 10 years. To this, Kajol gave a kind of approval and said, “I would say….Dilwale Dulhe Le Jaayenge.”

While Karan Johar looked somewhat amused by her answer, SRK responded back by saying that he didn’t understand the joke. He further went on to give a hilarious explanation and said, “I am just stressed and scared at the thought of being related to her.” To this, the three actors along with Karan burst out in laughter.

Watch the clip here:

It is pertinent to note that Shah Rukh and Kajol have worked together in a series of blockbuster films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan, among others.

