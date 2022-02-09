Here's how BLACKPINK band members reacted on Jisoo's debut in Snowdrop
Featuring BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and Something In The Rain star Jung Hae-in, the 16-episode series explores the forbidden love between a South Korean girl and a North Korean spy during the June 1987 Democracy Movement in South Korea.
Snowdrop, one of the most highly-anticipated K-dramas has made its way to Disney+ Hotstar and will also be available in Hindi. Intriguing characters, outstanding storytelling, and a fantastic cast - Snowdrop is a show that will take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster that is full of excitement, action, and romance.
Plot:
BLACKPINK band members reactions:
Talking about her band’s reaction, Jisoo, who is debuting as the leading actress in Snowdrop, said, “They were overly excited about sending me a coffee truck to the set. They looked forward to it more than anything else, and fought over who’d get to send the first one. They promised me they’d watch the show when it airs, and asked me to give them some spoilers I hadn’t told anyone else. I didn’t, of course, laugh. I think their promise motivated me to work harder,” said Jisoo.
