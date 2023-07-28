As fans are eagerly awaiting the final three episodes of the second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, it is a common consensus worldwide that the new season has been a rollercoaster of emotions right from the beginning. Based on the New York Times bestselling series by author Jenny Han, the series narrates a scintillating story of three childhood friends and their evolving dynamics over a summer that changed everything. The fresh story-telling, heart-warming characters, and beachy vibe of the show quickly won hearts of the audiences across the globe.

While season one ended on a satisfactory note, the second season breaks the happily-ever-after myth and how. It dives deeper into the lives of Belly (Lola Tung) while exploring her love triangle with brothers Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), who are all dealing with a grave loss in their life. The latest season delves into much deeper notes of human emotions and transcends from being a usual coming-of-age young adult drama.

Since the second season premiered on July 14, viewers actively took over social media to speculate, rant, comment, and discuss the arcs of the story, the characters, and their possible endings. Till now, season two takes us into the lives of Belly, Jeremiah and Conrad, who are not the same anymore after the death of Susannah Jeremiah and Conrad’s mother. As Belly and Conrad’s short-lived fairytale comes to an end, friendships and emotions are tested. With Susannah’s sister Juliahell-bent on selling the beloved beach house, the estranged gang reunites at the Cousin’sBeach to save the house that holds memories for all of them.

Here’s what the fans of the show are talking about the show so far:

I’ve lost my happy summer cottage so just seeing their happy place being put up for sale and things emptied from it just hits. #SummerITurnedPretty https://t.co/KUyGDyBWFh — C 🍷 (@virtuelorian) July 21, 2023