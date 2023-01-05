Based on the video game series of the same name, it is one of the most-played games globally.

Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfilment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.

Directed by ​Neill Blomkamp, the ensemble cast includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Gran Turismo’ in cinemas soon.

