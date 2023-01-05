Here's a thrilling sneak peek into 'Gran Turismo', based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough
Directed by Neill Blomkamp, the ensemble cast includes David Harbour, Orlando Bloom, Archie Madekwe, Darren Barnet Geri Halliwell Horner and Djimon Hounsou.
Based on the video game series of the same name, it is one of the most-played games globally.
Gran Turismo is based on the true story of Jann Mardenborough, the film is the ultimate wish-fulfilment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional racecar driver.
Sony Pictures Entertainment India releases ‘Gran Turismo’ in cinemas soon.
