Dive deep into the life of this former socialite turned sex offender and uncover some of her most well-kept secrets exclusively on Lionsgate Play from 8th July.

Based on the life of a former British socialite and daughter of one of the biggest media tycoons, Robert Maxwell, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? is an upcoming true-crime docuseries about the socialite turned sex offender herself and follows her journey as she spiralled down, landing herself in serious trials for helping American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein abuse and sexually exploit underage girls.

Filled with eye-opening and shocking details about her personal life along with insights from close friends and co-workers who’ve never spoken publicly before about her personality, here are 5 reasons why you shouldn't miss out on this upcoming documentary-

Follows the life of a convicted sex offender

With the recent news of sentencing Ghislaine Maxwell to 20 years in prison, the documentary dives deep into her life trying to understand who she was before she met Jeffrey Epstein, leading up to all the events that the judge called a "horrific scheme" that inflicted "incalculable" harm on victims. The series will follow all her trials leading up to the sentencing and everything in between.

Insight into the life of big-time socialites

The life of socialites is often a mystery to the general public. While fame and money are known to many, there is a secret life that the mass may not know about. This docu-series will open up a new discussion to what the life of a socialite is really like with the fame, parties and the hunger for power.

Different parts of her life spread across a 3-part docuseries

The documentary is uniquely structured into 3 different parts that investigate different parts of her life from early childhood following up to her trials. This incredibly gripping and easy to watch format aims to bring a new viewpoint to her life and her trials providing a magnified view to understand, who is Ghislaine Maxwell?

Produced by award-winning producer-director and investigative journalist Katherine Haywood

Produced by Katherine Haywood, this doc-useries is sure to touch upon topics that have never been disclosed to the public before. With her unique directive style, Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? will show us a new style of presenting investigative journalism in a way that really gets the audience hooked to their screens, wanting to know more while also making them feel terrified of the truth that will come to light.

Get to know the real Ghislaine from people who have never spoken publicly before

A very important aspect of the docuseries, it contains interviews with several people in Ghislaine’s life from acquaintances to people who have worked closely with her before, in an attempt to really understand who she was as a person. What's more, is that these people have never spoken publicly before!

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? will stream exclusively on Lionsgate Play on July 8th.

