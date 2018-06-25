You are here:

Hereditary: Horror film hailed as scariest in years leaves Twitterati sleepless and 'disturbed on a cellular level'

FP Staff

Jun,25 2018 12:19:11 IST

The horror thriller Hereditary, starring Toni Collette, has been hailed as the year's scariest movie since its debut at the Sundance Film Festival. The feature-film directing debut of Ari Aster debuted with $13.6 million in the US setting a company record for A24, the indie distributor behind releases like The Witch and Moonlight.

A still from the film Hereditary. © A24

Told with an assured precision, its story about the death of a matriarch and how her remaining family is affected is that unique brand of horror that doesn't quite end when you leave the theatre, or sit down for dinner, or try to go to sleep. It's the kind of movie that makes you wonder if you'll ever be able to sleep again.

So, audiences have been taking to Twitter to express just how terrified Hereditary has left them.

Some of Ari Aster's filmmaking peers from Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Baby Driver), Barry Jenkins (Moonlight) and the Safdie brothers (Good Time) also took to Twitter to commend the film. Also read — Hereditary, The Babadook, Don't Look Now: How horror films help us cope with grief, death and loss

 

Here are some other reactions:

