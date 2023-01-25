Here comes the peppy track 'Sab Farzi' from Vijay Sethupathi and Shahid Kapoor's Farzi
The foot-tapping number, which will surely make the listeners put on their dancing shoes, is composed by the well-acclaimed music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actor Saba Azad.
Following the trailer unveil of Prime Video’s crime thriller Farzi garnering immense love and appreciation from the audience, the excitement quotient around the show has now gone a notch further with the launch of its first song titled, Sab Farzi, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a refreshing avatar. The foot-tapping number, which will surely make the listeners put on their dancing shoes, is composed by the well-acclaimed music composer duo Sachin-Jigar, while the lyrics are penned by Priya Saraiya and sung by singer-actor Saba Azad. The groovy track is captivating and beautifully carries the essence of the storyline.
View this post on Instagram
Vijay Sethupathi says his biggest worry in working on Farzi, his first Hindi web-series, was not his character, but the language.
Farzi, by The Family Man ” creators Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK and also starring Shahid Kapoor and Raashii Khanna, will see the actor in the role of task officer Michael. Raj & DK have contextualised the character by showing his struggles with the language.
Describing Michael, Sethupathi said the character represents the common man.
“I am an Indian man who always lives in depression. I am a common man, who always wants something and gets something else. He is fighting with his wife, (there is) misunderstanding. (He is) drinking everyday like (it is) a ritual… not happy with the work.
“He is a cop, but he is a fraud. He is a fraud but a good guy, at the same time he is a bad guy. He loves, he hates. He is a mixture… like, maybe a fruit salad…,” Sethupathi told PTI in an interview.
Raj and DK were praised for authentically casting actors in The Family Man and the director duo followed the same method in Farzi, which allowed them to get a choice of actors from different industries.
DK said while Shahid was always a part of the show, they were very keen on Sethupathi.
“We saw him in Chennai while shooting for The Family Man season two, Manoj (Bajpayee) wanted to meet Vijay and they both were meeting. When he was there, we all ran and sat in the room, then it was love at first sight,” Raj told PTI.
also read
Yami Gautam Dhar shared what a strong script means to her! Give it a read
In 2022, the actor delivered some impeccable performances with A Thursday, Dasvi, and Lost which also grabbed her national and international recognition
Raashii Khanna is ready to battle against currency counterfeiting in the new character video of Prime Video's Farzi
Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK's signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite
First Take: When the truth looks too ugly
There are some films that open doors which we don't want to talk through.