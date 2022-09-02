The couch of controversies and manifestation was graced by Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff and there were some candid revelations, secrets spilled, and amusing answers during the quiz.

Karan Johar’s necessity to poke Alia Bhatt’s name in all the episodes aside, the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, featuring Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff, had its share of fun moments. The couch of controversies and manifestation was graced by the Heropanti and Ganapath duo and there were some candid revelations, secrets spilled, and amusing answers during the quiz.

When Kriti spoke about Aditya Roy Kapur

When the actress came on the show in the latest episode, while talking about the Aashiqui 2 star, she said, “ We do look good together. I feel like he’s a really nice guy. He’s good looking. And we chat sometimes whenever we sort of bump into each other and that’s about it. There’s not been anything else.” When Johar asked about canoodling to the actress, she was quick to say, “You know me, I’d never canoodle in a corner,” Karan, always in the mood to play Cupid, reminded Kriti, “This couch is very lucky. It’s happened with Katrina and Vicky. It happened with Ranbir and Alia. If you wish for something, say it on this couch. This couch actually fulfills dreams.”

The Student of the Year Audition

That’s not all, Sanon revealed she auditioned for Johar’s Student of the Year. She revealed, “This was right when I had started modelling. It was my career’s very first film audition and I was asked to dance to Bahara and some scenes from Wake Up Sid. I was horrible back then. She also mentioned that she was ill-prepared for the film and that she held no hard feelings toward the film’s lead, Alia Bhatt.

The Mother Blunder

In the quiz segment, when Karan Johar asked which actress has played both a lover and mother to Amitabh Bachchan, Tiger Shroff answered, ‘Rekha maam?’ Of course, he wasn’t sure but Johar surely laughed his heads off. The correct answers were Rakhee Gulzar and Waheeda Rehman.

Shroff and Shraddha

Shroff, for the longest time, has been fiddling with the game, is he single? However, in this latest episode, the actor finally came clean, or so we would like to believe. Sitting cool behind his coloured shades, the star finally revealed his relationship status. “I am single. I think so at least and I am currently looking around,” admitted the star.

However, the star did not just stop at the mere acceptance of his singlehood. He also went ahead to manifest a name that very few have linked with him. “I have always been infatuated by Shraddha Kapoor. I think she is great!” the star said.

Kriti Sanon’s take on success

While talking about successes and failures in showbiz, Kriti was honest enough to admit that the success of a film is dependent on many factors and that sometimes, even a not so good film does well commercially.

The Hook Step Horror

This time, the quiz was rather a tough nut to crack. Johar asked the hook step for Govinda’s song What is mobile number?, and Tiger allowed Kriti to take the chance as he was leading already.

