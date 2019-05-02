Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala gets three-month rigorous imprisonment for TDS payment delay

Mumbai: Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala has been sentenced to three-month rigorous imprisonment (RI) by a city court for delay in payment of Rs 8.56 lakh as tax deducted at source (TDS) for the fiscal year 2009-10.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R S Sarkale recently found Nadiadwala guilty of committing offence under relevant provisions of the Income Tax Act and awarded him three months of rigorous jail term.

The case of delay in payment of Rs 8.56 lakh TDS is related to the financial year 2009-10.

A complaint against Nadiadwala, known for producing hit Hindi films like Hera Pheri and Welcome, was registered by an income tax officer in March 2014.

Both the films featured Akshay Kumar in the lead. Welcome and Hera Pheri have gone on to spawn franchises with their sequels which were also produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. It has been reported that Hera Pheri 3 is also in the making.

The officer alleged the film producer had not given the exact reason for not paying the TDS amount within the stipulated period.

When contacted, Nadiadwala declined to comment on the issue, saying the matter is sub judice.

Updated Date: May 02, 2019 11:38:05 IST

