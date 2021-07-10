Henry Cavill's The Witcher season 2 will premiere on Netflix on 17 December
Filming on The Witcher season two had started in February 2020, but came to a halt soon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The much-awaited second season of The Witcher, starring Henry Cavill in the lead, will premier on Netflix on 17 December.
The announcement was made during the first-ever WitcherCon, a virtual event that presented deep dives into the making of The Witcher games, live-action series and anime film.
The event also featured a number of interactive panels with The Witcher team, including Cavill, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, Mimi M Khayisa, Paul Bullion, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich and writer Declan de Barra.
Created by Hissrich, the show is based on the book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski. It tells the adventures of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia and his run-ins with enemies and deadly creatures.
The sophomore season will see Geralt protecting Ciri (Allan) at his childhood home in the hopes of keeping the young princess safe from the great powers within herself.
New cast members include Adjoa Andoh, Kim Bodnia, Cassie Clare, Liz Carr, Graham McTavish, Kevin Doyle, Simon Callow and Chris Fulton.
Filming on season two had started in February 2020, but came to a halt soon due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Production resumed in August 2020, but was halted again in November due to multiple positive COVID-19 cases. It finally wrapped up production in April this year.
During the event, an anime movie from the franchise was also announced.
Titled The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, the movie will focus on Vesemir, a young witcher who escaped a life of poverty to slay monsters for coin.
It will be released on Netflix on 23 August.
