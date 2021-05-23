In an Instagram post, Henry Cavill said he has always been a fan of the Highlander franchise, and starring in the reboot is 'an opportunity like no other.'

British star Henry Cavill is adding Highlander to the list of his big-budget fantasy projects.

The actor, who plays Superman in DC movies, essays the titular character in Netflix series The Witcher and a gentle version of Sherlock Holmes in film franchise Enola Holmes, has been cast in one of the lead roles in Lionsgate's reboot of fantasy action-adventure film Highlander.

According to Deadline, John Wick director Chad Stahelski will be helming the film from a script by Kerry Williamson.

Neal H Moritz and Josh Davis are producing the project.

Executive producers are Amanda Lewis, Patrick Wachsberger and Gregory Widen.

The 1986 original movie featured actors Christopher Lambert, Sean Connery and Clancy Brown as immortal beings, hunting down each other to become more powerful.

The film was followed by four sequels and three television series.

Peter Davis, the original producer of the first film, was also set to produce the new film prior to his death in February.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Cavill said he has always been a fan of the Highlander franchise and is elated at the opportunity to star in the upcoming version.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)