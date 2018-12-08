You are here:

Hema Malini wishes Dharmendra on his 83rd birthday, posts throwback images with husband

Indo-Asian News Service

December 08, 2018 14:21:44 IST

Mumbai: On veteran actor Dharmendra's 83rd birthday, his wife and evergreen actress Hema Malini wished him saying he is her "everlasting love".

Hema wrote on Twitter on Saturday,

The duo starred together in many films including Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sharafat, Sholay and Naya Zamana. They have two daughters Esha and Ahana. Esha also took to social media to wish her father. She posted a photograph from Dharmendra's birthday celebrations and captioned: "Happy Birthday papa."

In the shared photograph, Dharmendra can be seen sharing smiles with Hema, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Actor Randeep Hooda called Dharmendra "one of the most underrated and entertaining actors".

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres —from the intense Bandini and Satyakam to potboilers like Raja Jani and Pratigya, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in Sholay and Chupke Chupke

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 14:21 PM

tags: Bollywood , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Dharmendra , Esha Deol , Hema Malini

also see

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Mumbai reception: SRK, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor among attendees

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Mumbai reception: SRK, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor among attendees

Book, docu-drama on veteran actor Dharmendra's life in the works, reveals Sunny Deol

Book, docu-drama on veteran actor Dharmendra's life in the works, reveals Sunny Deol

Sonali Bendre returns to India after undergoing cancer treatment in New York for five months

Sonali Bendre returns to India after undergoing cancer treatment in New York for five months