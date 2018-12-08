Hema Malini wishes Dharmendra on his 83rd birthday, posts throwback images with husband

Mumbai: On veteran actor Dharmendra's 83rd birthday, his wife and evergreen actress Hema Malini wished him saying he is her "everlasting love".

Hema wrote on Twitter on Saturday,

Happy Birthday to my everlasting love, the dearest father to my darling girls & proud grandfather to Darien & Radhya.

I thank all the numerous fans who are sending their greetings to me on Dharamji’s birthday & I will definitely convey their wishes to him🙏 pic.twitter.com/hIbFDf2MQt — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) December 8, 2018

The duo starred together in many films including Raja Jani, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sharafat, Sholay and Naya Zamana. They have two daughters Esha and Ahana. Esha also took to social media to wish her father. She posted a photograph from Dharmendra's birthday celebrations and captioned: "Happy Birthday papa."

Happy birthday papa ♥️ pic.twitter.com/7y8Wlt08DK — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) December 8, 2018

In the shared photograph, Dharmendra can be seen sharing smiles with Hema, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Actor Randeep Hooda called Dharmendra "one of the most underrated and entertaining actors".

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres —from the intense Bandini and Satyakam to potboilers like Raja Jani and Pratigya, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in Sholay and Chupke Chupke

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2018 14:21 PM