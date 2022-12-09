Bollywood actor Dharmendra turned a year older as he celebrated his 87th birthday on Thursday, 8 December 2022. Along with his wife Hema Malini, children Esha Deol, Bobby Deol, and Sunny Deol also took to their social media handles and wished the actor on his birthday. Besides, many friends from the film industry and other popular celebrities also took to social media to greet the legendary actor. Speaking about his wife, actress-turned-politician Hema Malini shares a series of pictures to wish her husband. While a few show the couple posing together, a few others are from Dharmendra’s birthday celebrations at home.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Hema Malini shared a long note praying for a long and healthy life filled with happiness for her husband. Calling him the ‘love of her life’, she wrote, “Praying for dear Dharam Ji’s good health on his birthday today. Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives. HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

As we check the pictures, the photos show a happy Dharmendra posing with his family. While Hema and Dharmendra pose together in a few pictures, another one shows Hema Malini feeding a piece of cake to her husband. In the third picture, Dharmendra can be seen posing with his wife and daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

The pictures are too adorable and have won the hearts of fans on the internet. In the meantime, the veteran actor’s sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also shared heartwarming photos with their father and shared their wishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol)

Many fans along with celebrities like Sanjay Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Ajay Devgn wished the actor for his birthday. While the actor began the day with a havan at his residence, he later also cut a cake brought in by his fans outside his home. Dharmendra also shared a photo of the four-tiered cake and further thanked all of his fans.

Loving friends, thanks 🙏 love you all for your loving and huge Birthday cake. pic.twitter.com/K17NYd8CyF — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) December 8, 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)



He also shared another photo that shows him cutting another cake.

