Hema Malini says Sunny Deol has taken 'good decision' to contest as BJP candidate from Gurdaspur

Sunny Deol has taken a good decision to contest as a Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) candidate from Gurdaspur in Punjab for the Lok Sabha polls, said sitting BJP MP from Mathura and Deol's stepmother Hema Malini on 29 April.

"Sunny Deol has taken a very good decision to contest as a BJP candidate from Gurdaspur. He has a great fan following," Malini told ANI after casting her vote in Vile Parle.

"Deol believes in the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government," she added.

The BJP leader also talked about the importance of Lok Sabha polls. She said: "This election is very important for the country and it is a duty of every citizen to participate in the polls."

Taking on the Congress party she said, "Congress has done nothing special till now for the development of the people."

In Mathura, Malini is contesting against Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Narendra Singh and Congress candidate and industrialist Mahesh Pathak.

Earlier today, soon after Deol filed his nominations, his father Dharmendra tweeted: "We are asking for your support. If you support us, the victory will be yours. The victory will be of my brother and sisters of Punjab and the beautiful Gurdaspur."

हम ..... हमआप का सहयोग माँगते हैं ......हमारा साथ दो .....जीत ये ....आप की होगी ....मेरे पंजाब के भाई बहनो की हो गी ...भारत माँ के एक ख़ूबसूरत अंग गुरदासपुर की हो गी 🙏 pic.twitter.com/stnXcStKXZ — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 29, 2019

Polling for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections began yesterday in 71 constituencies spread across nine states.

Updated Date: Apr 30, 2019 13:35:00 IST

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.