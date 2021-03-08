Hema Malini receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, shares pictures from vaccination centre
The government, on 1 March, launched a nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — vaccinated.
Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Saturday said she has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.
In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.
Here is her post
I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp
— Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021
On Thursday, the 72-year-old actor had revealed on social media that she had registered to get inoculated and urged others to do it as well.
Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
