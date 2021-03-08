Hema Malini receives first shot of COVID-19 vaccine, shares pictures from vaccination centre

The government, on 1 March, launched a nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — vaccinated.

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini on Saturday said she has received the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

In a post on Twitter, the BJP MP from Mathura shared that she got vaccinated at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai.

Here is her post

I have taken the Covid vaccine along with the public at Cooper Hospital pic.twitter.com/PIUXCh2xnp — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) March 6, 2021

On Thursday, the 72-year-old actor had revealed on social media that she had registered to get inoculated and urged others to do it as well.

The government, on 1 March, launched a nationwide drive of getting everyone above 60 years of age — and those aged between 45-59 with co-morbidities — vaccinated.

Citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)