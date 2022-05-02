On her 42nd wedding anniversary with Dharmendra, Hema Malini writes a heart-touching note.

Hema Malini, an actress turned politician, and her actor husband Dharmendra are celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary on Monday. Hema Malini took to her official Twitter account on this particular day to share an unseen photo with Dharmendra. The Bollywood pair can be seen posing together in the photo, with Dharmendra putting his arm over Hema Malini's shoulder. She also wrote a touching statement in which she discussed their children and grandchildren. She wrote: “Our wedding anniversary today. I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well-wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed."

Our wedding anniversary today❤️❤️ I thank God for all these years of happiness, our darling children and grandchildren, our well wishers everywhere! I feel truly blessed🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/uAsb7Mc5AL — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Dharmendra returned home just a few days ago after being hospitalised for a muscle pull in his back. The actor was reportedly injured while filming Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt when he was rushed to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital. He later took to Twitter, where he released a video statement in which he stated that he is healing. The veteran actor also pleaded with his fans not to believe the rumours about his health. Meanwhile, Hema Malini also thanked fans for enquiring about Dharmendra’s health update with a tweet. She wrote: “I would like to thank thousands of well-wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam Ji's health. Yes, he was in the hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health. God has been kind."

I would like to thank thousands of well wishers who have been enquiring about Dharam ji’s health. Yes, he was in hospital for a few days but he is ok now and thankfully back home. Thank you all once again for your anxious calls and enquiries about his health🙏God has been kind🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Hema also shared another picture of her and Dharam Ji for the fans and wrote: "Another photo of the two of us for your viewing pleasure."

Another photo of the two of us for your viewing pleasure pic.twitter.com/1jFqn7mVGT — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) May 2, 2022

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.