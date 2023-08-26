At the 69th National Awards, Esha Deol’s film Ek Duaa got a special mention and the actress’ mother and veteran star Hema Malini can’t stop feeling proud. She shared a note on Instagram and wrote- “It was a proud moment for my darling Esha – her first film as a producer, ‘Ek Duaa’ got a special mention at the 69th National Awards in the category of Non-Feature Films. A feather in her cap indeed! Congrats to my baby!”

Esha’s dedication and hard work has been recognized. A proud moment for Esha as its her first film as a producer which won million of hearts with her performance. The short film ‘Ek Dua’, tells a powerful story about female feticide. Through its compelling storytelling, the film effectively raises awareness about the consequences of this social problem.

The actress wrote- “Over the moon as my film EK DUAA has won at the 69th NATIONAL AWARDS. As a producer & actor in this film to get this recognition in the non feature special mention award means the world to me. The subject of our film is about female foeticide ,save the girl child & for this to get recognition at the National awards is so overwhelming.”

She added, “I want to thank everyone & specially my fans for their love support prayers & duaas. Congratulations to the entire team of Ek Duaa & specially my director Ramkamal Mukerjee for making this film together with me . Much love & gratitude.”