Hema Malini, Esha Deol's classical dance performance for Ganesh Chaturthi to air on Star Plus, Disney+ Hotstar

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hema Malini and Esha Deol practiced and recorded their dance routine for Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have prepared a classical dance routine for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as part of the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav programme. This is the first time the duo have collaborated after the birth of Esha's second daughter in June 2019.

Esha shared a promo of their routine and mentioned that it will be aired on StarPlus channel and stream online on Disney+Hotstar at 8 pm on 23 August.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the mother-daughter duo practices and recorded their parts at home. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Esha said that after several days of rehearsal their routine was shot by the camera team at their home. The background dancers were recorded at a studio and their clip superimposed digitally.

Hema had previously announced that she along with daughter Esha and Ahana had sung a prayer song, a Ganesh Vandana, composed by Dipesh Verma.

Here is the video