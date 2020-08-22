Entertainment

Hema Malini, Esha Deol's classical dance performance for Ganesh Chaturthi to air on Star Plus, Disney+ Hotstar

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hema Malini and Esha Deol practiced and recorded their dance routine for Ganesh Chaturthi at home.

FP Staff August 22, 2020 12:06:58 IST
Hema Malini, Esha Deol's classical dance performance for Ganesh Chaturthi to air on Star Plus, Disney+ Hotstar

Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have prepared a classical dance routine for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as part of the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav programme. This is the first time the duo have collaborated after the birth of Esha's second daughter in June 2019.

Esha shared a promo of their routine and mentioned that it will be aired on StarPlus channel and stream online on Disney+Hotstar at 8 pm on 23 August.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the mother-daughter duo practices and recorded their parts at home. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Esha said that after several days of rehearsal their routine was shot by the camera team at their home. The background dancers were recorded at a studio and their clip superimposed digitally.

Hema had previously announced that she along with daughter Esha and Ahana had sung a prayer song, a Ganesh Vandana, composed by Dipesh Verma.

Here is the video

Updated Date: August 22, 2020 12:06:58 IST

TAGS:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 17 years of Koi...Mil Gaya, Preity Zinta calls the film an 'unforgettable experience'
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan celebrates 17 years of Koi...Mil Gaya, Preity Zinta calls the film an 'unforgettable experience'

Preity Zinta thanked her co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rekha for making Koi...Mil Gaya an "unforgettable experience" for her

Bobby, Silk Smitha, Shakuntala: Vidya Balan and her unapologetic celebration of female genius
Entertainment

Bobby, Silk Smitha, Shakuntala: Vidya Balan and her unapologetic celebration of female genius

Shakuntala Devi feels like a watershed moment. Vidya Balan is arguably the most gifted actress working in mainstream Bollywood right now, and Shakuntala Devi is her finest role till date.

Kozhikode plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar extend condolences to the bereaved
Entertainment

Kozhikode plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar extend condolences to the bereaved

Akshay Kumar was one of the first artistes from the film industry to tweet out his prayers for the families affected by the plane crash