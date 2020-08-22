Hema Malini, Esha Deol's classical dance performance for Ganesh Chaturthi to air on Star Plus, Disney+ Hotstar
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, Hema Malini and Esha Deol practiced and recorded their dance routine for Ganesh Chaturthi at home.
Bollywood's Dream Girl Hema Malini and daughter Esha Deol have prepared a classical dance routine for the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi as part of the Star Parivaar Ganeshotsav programme. This is the first time the duo have collaborated after the birth of Esha's second daughter in June 2019.
Esha shared a promo of their routine and mentioned that it will be aired on StarPlus channel and stream online on Disney+Hotstar at 8 pm on 23 August.
Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the mother-daughter duo practices and recorded their parts at home. In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Esha said that after several days of rehearsal their routine was shot by the camera team at their home. The background dancers were recorded at a studio and their clip superimposed digitally.
Hema had previously announced that she along with daughter Esha and Ahana had sung a prayer song, a Ganesh Vandana, composed by Dipesh Verma.
Here is the video
View this post on Instagram
Happy #ganeshchaturthi here is the song we 3 have sung together as an offering to lord Ganesha #Repost @timesmusic.spiritual with @make_repost ・・・ Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 'Pranamya Shirsa Devam' by Hema Malini, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol is OUT NOW and it's simply beautiful to hear. Listen to this stunning trio sing, for the first time ever! https://youtu.be/1S6cmH2D7Ck Music by: Amit Padhye Video: Jay Parikh In association with Lalbaugcha Raja ______ #GaneshChaturthi #Lalbaugcharaja #ganpatibappamorya #ganeshutsav
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Hrithik Roshan celebrates 17 years of Koi...Mil Gaya, Preity Zinta calls the film an 'unforgettable experience'
Preity Zinta thanked her co-stars Hrithik Roshan and Rekha for making Koi...Mil Gaya an "unforgettable experience" for her
Bobby, Silk Smitha, Shakuntala: Vidya Balan and her unapologetic celebration of female genius
Shakuntala Devi feels like a watershed moment. Vidya Balan is arguably the most gifted actress working in mainstream Bollywood right now, and Shakuntala Devi is her finest role till date.
Kozhikode plane crash: Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar extend condolences to the bereaved
Akshay Kumar was one of the first artistes from the film industry to tweet out his prayers for the families affected by the plane crash