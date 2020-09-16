Hema Malini backs Jaya Bachchan in protesting against 'defamation' of film industry, says 'the stain will go away'

Hema Malini's comments come a day after Jaya Bachchan said that one could not tarnish the image of the entire industry “just because of a few people” and criticised those who bite the hands of their feeders.

Veteran actress Hema Malini has come out in defence of Bollywood over the alleged drug row in the ongoing Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

In an interaction with NDTV, the actress said that Bollywood would "always remain in high esteem" and that no one could bring it down in flashover allegations like drugs and nepotism. She added, "I got name, fame, respect, everything from this industry... it feels really hurtful."

The legendary actress went on to add that she wants to tell people that Bollywood is a beautiful place. It is a creative world, an art and culture industry. She stated that she feels very hurt when she hears people talking so bad about it. According to her, if there is a stain, you wash it off and it goes and the stain on Bollywood will also go.

Malini adds that a number of great artists have worked hard to make the industry. Alluding to the likes of Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan, she said, "They are all examples of Bollywood luminaries who made Bollywood synonymous with everything Indian. Bollywood is India. I can't take it when they ridicule our industry like this."

Speaking about nepotism, she said that if someone's son or daughter joins the industry, it is not a given that they become superstars. According to her, talent and luck matter.

Her defense comes a day after Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan lashed out at actor-politician Ravi Kishan in the Rajya Sabha.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan had spoken about a conspiracy on drug trafficking is place that aimed at “destroying the youth of the country. Kishan alleged that neighbouring countries like Pakistan and China were adding fuel to the fire by smuggling drugs to India.

These comments did not sit well with Bachchan who said that one could not tarnish the image of the entire industry “just because of a few people.”

“Jis thaali me khaate hain usi me chched karte hain," she said referring to a popular Hindi proverb that roughly translates to biting the hands that feed one.