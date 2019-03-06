Hello Kitty to make her Hollywood debut; movie in the works at Warner Bros′ New Line Cinema

It was not announced whether the Hello Kitty feature film would be animated, live-action or a hybrid.

Hello Kitty might not have a mouth but she’s got a movie deal.

Warner Bros.′ New Line Cinema announced on 5 March that it has acquired film rights to Hello Kitty from the Japanese corporation Sanrio. The 45-year-old iconic feline has never been turned into a movie despite its merchandising ubiquity.

New Line said it will quickly begin work on a script to put a film into production. Sanrio also granted film rights to other characters including Gudetama, My Melody and Little Twin Stars.

According to BBC, Sanrio in a statement said that a search for writers and creative talent will commence immediately. It was not announced whether the feature will be animated, live-action or a hybrid.

The film will be made by Flynn Picture Company, which has also created Journey to the Center of the Earth, San Andreas, Rampage and Skyscraper. New line said that it took nearly five years to obtain the film rights, reports Variety.

The production house in a press release said, "Hello Kitty has been one of the most beloved characters around the world for the last forty-plus years. We’re incredibly honored that President Tsuji has entrusted us with the responsibility of bringing her story to the big screen globally for the first time ever, and it’s a dream that we get to do this with our long-term partners at New Line and Warner Bros. With the positive and family-oriented values that Hello Kitty and Sanrio embody, there has never been a better time than now to share her message with the world!"

Warner Bros has had success with toy adaptations before, including The Lego Movie. That film’s sequel The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part, starring Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks and Will Arnett, however, has underperformed at the box office since opening last month.

