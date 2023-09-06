HBO's ‘True Blood’ actress Marcia DeRousse dies at 70

Marcia DeRousse, who came to the aid of the supernatural as Dr. Patricia Ludwig on the HBO drama True Blood, died Saturday in Altadena after a long illness, a publicist announced. She was 70.

She wrote on Facebook in April that a fall in her doctor’s office was going to “lead to my death,” adding that the spill “caused my hiatal hernia to move to an area where it is now dangerous.”

The 4-foot-4 DeRousse made her big-screen debut alongside fellow little person Billy Barty in the Warner Bros. Film Under the Rainbow (1981), also starring Chevy Chase and Carrie Fisher. She also was in the movies Tiptoes (2002) and D.J. Caruso’s The Disappointments Room (2016).

DeRousse appeared on episodes on the Alan Ball-created True Blood during its second, fourth and seventh seasons. She graduated from the University of Missouri before making her way to Los Angeles in 1980. Her interest in acting started while she worked as a teacher in the Pasadena public school system. Her introduction to the world of film was a chance encounter with Billy Barty, leading to her role in Under the Rainbow. She also made guest appearances on TV shows such as ABC’s The Fall Guy and NBC’s St. Elsewhere