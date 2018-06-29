HBO's pilot for televangelist comedy The Righteous Gemstones to feature John Goodman, Danny McBride

HBO has given a pilot order to a half-hour comedy starring Danny McBride and John Goodman, reports Vareity.com. The project, called The Righteous Gemstones, deals with the story of the world famous Gemstone televangelist family "with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Goodman stars as Eli Gemstone, the head of the Gemstone family. Being quite the patriarch, Eli is known to be strong-headed and a "force in the Ministry game". Gemstone is identified all over the world for his aggressive salvation techniques, his ministries worldwide and his television program which airs weekly and has won awards. "His light is fading, but he takes no guff. He is obeyed, unquestioned."

Danny McBride comes on-board for the project as actor, writer, director and executive producer. He essays the role of Jesse Gemstone who is the eldest son and "heir to the throne". Jesse, much like his father appreciates yes-man ship and surrounds himself specifically with the people who agree with him. However, Jesse considers himself a "maverick in the ministry game" and wishes to expand his father's establishment to cater to a more contemporary audience.

Jody Hill and David Gordon Green will also executive produce alongside McBride.

The trio previously collaborated on the HBO comedy series Vice Principals. The show also starred McBride and aired for two seasons. Eastbound & Down was another project which the three got together for. McBride played a down and out pro baseball player in it. That show aired for four seasons, ending in 2013.

McBride has a strong comedic presence both in television and in films with hits like Pineapple Express, This Is the End and Tropic Thunder. His recent project is Alien Covenant and McBride is penning a screenplay for a new Halloween film.

Goodman has recently been seen in Roseanne as Dan Conner. His most notable films include Barton Fink, 10 Cloverfield Lane and O Brother, Where Art Thou?

HBO’s other recent pilot orders include Damon Lindelof’s Watchmen adaptation and a Game of Thrones prequel from writer Jane Goldman.

Updated Date: Jun 29, 2018 13:01 PM