HBO's historical drama Chernobyl wins across seven categories at BAFTA TV Craft Awards

The BAFTA TV Craft Awards were earlier scheduled to take place in April, but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic

HBO and Sky’s nuclear drama Chernobyl was the big winner at the BAFTA TV Craft Awards on Friday (local time) after taking home prizes in seven categories.

The 2019 released historical drama revolves around the Chernobyl nuclear disaster of April 1986. The explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics was one of the world’s worst man-made catastrophes.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the award ceremony was hosted by Stephen Mangan from a socially-distanced studio and broadcasted as-live on BAFTA’s social media channels.

The gala event was earlier scheduled to take place in April, however, was postponed owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, this year’s BAFTA TV Craft awards moved to an online format.

BBC and HBO’s Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials which got a nomination for five prizes, have won two awards, while Aisling Bea won in the Breakthrough Talent category for her writing debut This Way Up.

Here is the complete list of auteurs, who have won BAFTA TV Awards on Friday:

Breakthrough Talent — Aisling Bea This Way Up

Costume Design — Odile Dicks-Mireaux (Chernobyl)

Director: Factual – Arthur Cary (Last Survivors)

Director: Fiction – Johan Renck (Chernobyl)

Director: Multi-Camera – Janet Fraser Crook (Glastonbury 2019)

Editing: Factual – Michael Harte (Don’t F**K With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer)

Editing: Fiction – Simon Smith, Jinx Godfrey (Chernobyl)

Entertainment Craft Team — David Bishop, Vicky Gill, Andy Tapley, Patrick Doherty (Strictly Come Dancing)

Make Up & Hair Design — Loz Schiavo (Peaky Blinders)

Original Music – Hildur Gudnadottir (Chernobyl)

Photography: Factual – Bertie Gregory, Howard Bourne, John Shier (Seven Worlds, One Planet)

Photography & Lighting: Fiction — Jakob Ihre (Chernobyl)

Production Design – Luke Hull, Claire Levinson-Gendler (Chernobyl)

Scripted Casting — Des Hamilton (Top Boy)

Sound: Factual — Graham Wild, Kate Hopkins Sound Team (Battle Of The Brass Bands)

Sound: Fiction — Sound Team (Chernobyl)

Special, Visual & Graphic Effects — Framestore, Painting Practice, Real Sfx, Russell Dodgson (His Dark Materials)

Titles & Graphic Identity— Elastic, Painting Practice (His Dark Materials)

Writer: Comedy – Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Writer: Drama – Jesse Armstrong (Succession)

(With inputs from Asian News International)