HBO to develop miniseries based on Elon Musk's SpaceX; Channing Tatum attached as executive producer
The six-episode series, based on Ashlee Vance's book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future, will document how Musk handpicks a team of engineers to build and launch the first SpaceX rocket into the orbit.
A scripted series about SpaceX, the space exploration company founded by Elon Musk, is in development at HBO.
According to Variety, SpaceX will have Hollywood star Channing Tatum as one of the executive producers who will back the show through his banner Free Association.
Musk is not attached to the show at this time.
The six-episode series will be based on Ashlee Vance's book Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, and the Quest for a Fantastic Future.
Vance confirmed the news on Twitter
Some personal news. Will be producing a SpaceX series for HBO based on my book. It's already looking fantastic https://t.co/9QJak3PTK2
— Ashlee Vance (@valleyhack) October 12, 2020
It will document how Musk, in pursuit of his lifelong dream to make humankind a multi-planetary species, handpicks a team of engineers to work on a remote Pacific Island where they build, and launch, the first SpaceX rocket into orbit. It spurred a new era of privately funded space exploration, culminating in the first manned Space X launch of the Falcon 9 on 30 May, 2020.
Doug Jung will serve as writer and executive producer on the series.
Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association, and Vance and Len Amato will also executive produce.
