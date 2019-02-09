You are here:

HBO to air Michael Jackson documentary Leaving Neverland despite criticism from singer's estate

Michael Jackson's estate is calling HBO's decision to air a documentary Leaving Neverland that includes allegations from two men that the superstar molested them "disgraceful" and is urging the cable network to further investigate their backgrounds. The network had said that it was going forward with its decision to broadcast the feature despite criticism.

HBO's programming head Casey Bloys told Variety, "It doesn’t change our plans. We announced the air date. It will air as planned."

The network, in a 10-page letter released on 8 February, offered a meeting with HBO executives to try to discredit the stories of the two men featured in the documentary, Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

The estate contends the men are lying and court filings and story inconsistencies prove that.

The first installment of the four-hour documentary will first air on HBO on 3 March, with the second half airing the following night.

Robson testified in Jackson's defense at a 2005 molestation trial that ended with the singer's acquittal.

An email seeking comment from HBO was not immediately returned.

