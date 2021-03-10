HBO responds after Lovecraft Country's background actor claims her skin was darkened with make up
In a statement, HBO addressed an actor's allegations of skin darkening on Golden Globe-nominated show Lovecraft Country, 'This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future.'
American network HBO addressed the claim made by a background actor alleging that her skin colour was darkened using makeup during the making of Lovecraft Country.
In a video posted on TikTok last month, actor Kelli Amirah had claimed that her skin was darkened on Lovecraft Country in order to play a younger version of a character in a wedding photo that appeared in one episode.
Amirah said that the makeup artists on set darkened her skin with foundation so she could look more like the older version of a character she portrayed.
"I notice my foundation is getting darker and darker. I was so uncomfortable. I had no idea they were going to do this to me, and if I had known beforehand I would not have accepted the job. Who thought this was a good idea?" she said.
Her video went viral recently with many users on Twitter sharing her story on their handles.
In a brief statement, obtained by The Hollywood Reporter, HBO expressed disappointment over the incident and said it will not be repeated again.
"This should not have happened, and we are taking steps to ensure this doesn’t occur again in the future," the premium cable outlet said.
Lovecraft Country wrapped up its first season run on HBO in October.
Based on the novel of the same name by Matt Ruff, the series follows the journey of two childhood friends across a 1950s America with Jim Crow laws, which enforced racial segregation in the Southern United States, in search of a missing father.
It stars Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Jonathan Majors, Aunjanue Ellis, Abby Lee and Michael Kenneth Williams, among others.
The show was recently nominated for Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series Drama.
