HBO, Netflix likely to develop series, movies based on GameStop-Wall Street fray

HBO has greenlit a scripted project on the GameStop incident with Billions Co-Creator Andrew Ross Sorkin and Blumhouse TV

HBO is betting on electronics retail company GameStop as the premium cable network has green-lit a scripted series on the social-media-driven financial scenario.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Billions co-creator and financial journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin, Jason Blum and former HBO Films head Len Amato are executive producing the project.

The untitled show will follow the stock saga where hedge fund managers had bet on GameStop to lose a lot of value, but several scores of people in the wallstreetbets Reddit forum exchanged tips and bought the company's shares.

This demand saw a massive rise in the share price of GameStop by 135 per cent on a single day and those who were leaning towards the drop in value had to buy their shares back.

No writer is attached yet.

Blumhouse Television, Amato's Crash & Salvage and Sorkin's TBTF Productions are producing.

A movie is also in development on GameStop at Netflix with Mark Boal, known for The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, set to write the script and Noah Centineo attached to star.