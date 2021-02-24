HBO Max to continue streaming Woody Allen films, says 'will allow viewers to make their own informed decisions'

HBO was called out for hosting Woody Allen films alongside the new docuseries Allen V Farrow

HBO Max has announced that Woody Allen's films will not be removed from the platform following the premiere of Allen V Farrow docuseries.

The documentary aims to cover sexual abuse allegations made against Allen by his adopted daughter, Dylan, who was 7 at the time and the custody trial that followed. While Allen has denied the allegation, the controversial docuseries has left a section of viewers confused over how HBO Max could air Allen V. Farrow while also streaming some of his previous works.

Broadway Danny Rose (1984), Radio Days (1987), September (1987), Another Woman (1988), Shadows and Fog (1991) and Scoop (2006) are the films, helmed by the Oscar-winning director, which are currently streaming on HBO Max.

In a statement to TheWrap, HBO shared, “These titles will remain available in the library to allow viewers to make their own informed decisions about screening the work.”

The four-part docuseries Allen V Farrow began streaming on HBO on 21 February. Soon after the release of the first episode, 85-year-old Woody Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn strongly criticized the network for airing it.

In a joint statement, Allen and Previn shared, the makers approached them less than two months ago and gave only a matter of days 'to respond.’ The couple declined to do so.

They added, "These documentarians had no interest in the truth."