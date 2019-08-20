HBO Max picks up Steven Soderbergh's Let Them All Talk, starring Meryl Streep, Gemma Chan

HBO Max, the upcoming American streaming service, has picked up the Meryl Streep-starrer Let Them All Talk, a comedy written by short story author and MacArthur Fellow Deborah Eisenberg.

The Steven Soderbergh comedy also stars Gemma Chan, Candice Bergen, Dianne Wiest, and Lucas Hedges, a report in Variety notes. It revolves around a well-known author, portrayed by Streep, who sets off on a journey with her old friends to heal and have fun. Tagging along on the trip is Streep's nephew, played by Hedges, who finds himself involved with Chan, a literary agent.

"This is the kind of project where you just say, 'Yes please, sign me up,'" Variety quotes Sarah Aubrey, head of HBO Max original content as saying about the film.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, work on Let Them All Talk, a working title for HBO Max's original project, began last week in New York. Production will continue in the United Kingdom and on the ocean liner Queen Mary 2, Variety notes. Directed by Soderbergh, the film will premiere at the Venice Film Festival before appearing on Netflix. It marks a reunion for Streep and Soderbergh, who recently wrapped work on the drama The Laundromat.

Aubrey was also quotes saying by Hollywood Reporter, "To work with Steven Soderbergh and this all-star cast led by Meryl Streep is thrilling and sets the standard for features at HBO Max."

The report also adds HBO Max is set to launch next spring and has signed on production deals with figures such as Reese Witherspoon and Greg Berlanti.

For his part, Hedges, previously nominated for the Academy Award for his performance as a teenager struggling with his father's death in Manchester By The Sea, will also be seen next alongside Shia LaBeouf in Honey Boy, based on LaBeouf's life, and scheduled to release on Amazon Prime Video in November.

