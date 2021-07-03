Creator Misha Green shared a sample from the Season 2 'bible' that was being compiled, saying that she wished she could have brought the second season to the audience.

HBO’s Lovecraft Country starring Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors in pivotal roles is not getting renewed for a second season. Variety reports that the development was expected as the show was based on a 2016 solo novel written by Matt Ruff. The show has taken its name Lovecraft Country from the novel. The series was released in August 2020 and its last episode aired on 18 October, 2020.

In a statement, HBO said that they are grateful to Misha Green who developed the show. HBO added that they are grateful for the dedication shown by the cast and crew of the show and also thanked the fans for joining them in this journey.

After the development was shared with fans of the show, Green tweeted a ‘taste of the season 2,’ saying that she wished she could have brought the second season to the audience. The show which would have been named Lovecraft Country: Supremacy was to be set in a new world that was called the Sovereign States of America.

A taste of the Season 2 Bible. Wish we could have brought you #LovecraftCountry: Supremacy. Thank you to everyone who watched and engaged. 🖤✊🏾 #noconfederate pic.twitter.com/BONbSfbjWg — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) July 3, 2021

The story of Lovecraft Country is based in the 1950s and revolves around a 25-year old man named Atticus. The protagonist goes on a road trip to find his father with his friend Letitia played by Jurnee Smollett-Bell and his uncle George portrayed by Courtney B Vance. The fictional period drama had elements of story, horror and fantasy as the three characters were shown trying to overcome the ‘racist terrors’ of white America along with the malevolent spirits.

Deadline reports that in February, the Chief Content Officer of HBO and HBO Max Casey Bloys had said that Green and her team of writers were trying to figure out the journey of these characters without the book.

However, months later it has now been decided that the show is not going to be coming back for a second season.