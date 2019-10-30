HBO announces new Game of Thrones prequel series, House of the Dragon, based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood

HBO has officially announced a new prequel series of its epic fantasy series Game of Thrones, titled House of the Dragon. The 10-episode show will be based on George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, and will reportedly revolve around the Targaryen dynasty. Martin will also serve as the creator on the spin-off series along with Ryan Condal.

The series will be set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Condal, along with Miguel Sapochnik, will serve as showrunner of House of the Dragon. Sapochnik has helmed three of the most beloved Game of Thrones episodes —'Hardhome, 'Battle of the Bastards,' and 'The Winds of Winter'.

According to a press release obtained by Business Insider, Sapochnik "will direct the pilot and additional episodes" of the prequel series.

Fire & Blood tells the stories of previous Targaryen kings, like Aegon the Conqueror, the first ruler of Westeros, and Aegon the Dragonbane, all of whom are ancestors of Daenerys Targaryen (actor Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (actor Kit Harington) who last appeared in GoT.

Check out the announcement here

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

The news of House of the Dragon comes shortly after another prequel series, tentatively titled The Long Night, was reportedly cancelled by HBO. Starring Naomi Watts in the lead, the show's pilot was filmed in Northern Ireland over the course of the summer. However, the network is yet to confirm the news.

The ambitious project was supposed to be set in Westeros’ Age of Heroes, thousands of years before Thrones and showcase the first-ever battle between man and White Walker. At the time of the project's announcement, HBO wrote, "Only one thing is for sure: From the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it's not the story we think we know."

