Actor Hayley Atwell, best known for portraying Agent Peggy Carter across the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is set to voice star in Netflix and Legendary Television's upcoming Tomb Raider anime series.

According to Variety, Atwell will voice the franchise hero, Lara Croft, in the new series based on Square Enix's iconic game.

The story will pick up after the events of the Tomb Raider video-game reboot trilogy, charting a new adventure for the globetrotting Lara Croft 25 years after her first game launched.

The upcoming series also marks the character's anime debut.

Hayley Atwell is Lara Croft! Netflix’s upcoming TOMB RAIDER anime series from Powerhouse Animation picks up after the event of Square Enix’s video game reboot trilogy, and will follow Atwell’s Lara Croft in her latest, greatest adventure. pic.twitter.com/4NT02YfuOH — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) September 13, 2021

Tomb Raider will be executive produced by Tasha Huo, who is also set to write the show. Dmitri M Johnson, founder and CEO of dj2 Entertainment; Howard Bliss; Stephan Bugaji; and Tractor Pants president Jacob Robinson will serve as executive producers as well.

The Tomb Raider franchise has also seen film adaptations with Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander previously playing the character of Lara Croft on screen.

Recently, Atwell voice starred in the Disney Plus' animated series What If...? and Marvel-Disney XD's Avengers Assemble, in which she reprised her role of Peggy Carter. Her other voice credits also include 3Below: Tales of Arcadia, also from Netflix.

Atwell will next be seen in the highly-anticipated Mission: Impossible 7, slated to be released on 30 September, 2022.

