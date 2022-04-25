Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been rumoured to have called off their relationship. The actors have shared cryptic posts on Instagram which has added fuel to the fire.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been making news after rumours started circulating that the putative pair had broken up. Kiara and Sidharth featured together in the film Shershaah, and the audience adored their connection. In the midst of the split rumours, the couple posted a mysterious message to their individual Instagram accounts. "A day without sunshine is like, you know, night.- Steve Martin," Sidharth said besides a lovely photo of himself during a recent work trip to Turkey. Meanwhile, Kiara shared a beautiful photo of herself enjoying the natural beauty of the world with the remark, "Plant smiles, grow laughter, harvest love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have neither confirmed nor denied that they are dating. Sidharth once discussed his relationship with Kiara and what he would like to change about it in an interview with Bollywood Bubble. He explained, "What I like is that off-camera, her demeanour is unlike a film actress, she has a sense of regular person to herself, which I appreciate and admire because I'm a regular off-camera, which is cool and easy. About change, it's a very harsh word to use...I would not like to change anything, she's a fabulous actor. Okay, what I would change is...that she doesn't have a love story with me."

On the work front, Sidharth is working on Mission Majnu, Yodha, and Thank God, among other projects. With filmmaker Rohit Shetty's OTT debut, Indian Police Force, he will once again wear patriotism on his sleeve. Kiara's next films are Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Govinda Naam Mera, and Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

