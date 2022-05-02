Kartik Aaryan recently travelled to Chandigarh in economy class. A fan inquired as to why he did not fly business class on his flight. Here's what the actor had to say about it.

Kartik Aaryan responded to a fan who questioned why he didn't fly business class on his flight. Kartik took to Instagram to share a video of himself sitting in economy class on an Indigo flight to Chandigarh. The actor was first observed checking his calendar on his phone while seated close to a woman.

His schedule for Chandigarh, Delhi, and Lucknow was mentioned in the tape. Kartik was then seen walking through the airport as he prepared to board his Chandigarh aircraft. Kartik was seen interacting with passengers after boarding and eating cup noodles while writing "Sunday brunch on the clip." In the video, he also says, "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 promotions Day 7."

Kartik was seen mingling with the crowd in Chandigarh when he stood on a stage later in the video. He said to them, "Surprise hai aapke liye. Hum pehli baar title track yahan pe bajane wale hain." At the ceremony, he also danced with the crowd to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track.

He also asked the crowd, "Hit hogi? Superhit hogi? Blockbuster hogi?" Kartik was also seen clicking a selfie with his fans. As the video ended, the actor was heard saying, "I love you Chandigarh."

Kartik is now touring the country in support of his forthcoming flick Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. Tabu and Kiara Advani also star in the flick. The film is directed by Anees Azmee and is the sequel to the blockbuster 2007 horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan. Rajpal Yadav, who appeared in the original film, reprises his role in the remake.

