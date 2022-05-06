Entertainment

Have a look at Bollywood celebrities coming together to voice the tagline of Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Anek

Bhumi Pednekar to Huma Qureshi to Mary Kom - Celebrities across official languages of India stand in solidarity with Anubhav Sinha’s ‘Anek’ headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna.

FP Staff May 06, 2022 19:17:02 IST
Hard-hitting at its very core, the trailer of Anubhav Sinha’s political action thriller Anek took the netizens by storm. Headlined by Ayushmann Khuranna who steps into the shoes of an undercover cop, the trailer of the mega-canvas film quickly became the talk of the town, with some of the biggest personalities of India standing in solidarity to support the film’s message.

With riveting content and gripping action sequences, the trailer received unanimously outstanding feedback with several taking to social media platforms to voice their praise. With a talented ensemble star cast, stellar performances and a layered and mysterious storyline the trailer of the film left a solid impact on viewers leaving everyone wanting more!

Interestingly, leading Indian names from the film, sport, television and music industries came together to voice the film’s tagline ‘Jeetega Kaun- Hindustan’ in their local languages for the film trailer.

These names included:

Actor Bhumi Pednekar

Olympic Medalist Mary Kom

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MC Mary Kom OLY (@mcmary.kom)

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

Scam 1992’s Pratik Gandhi

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Pratik Gandhi (@pratikgandhiofficial)

Kunal Khemu

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kunal Kemmu (@kunalkemmu)

Huma Qureshi

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

Andrea Kevichusa

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CarolAndrea Kevichusa (@andreakevichusa)

Composer Anurag Saikia

 

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anurag Saikia (@anuraag_psychaea)

Singer Juhi Singh

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Juhi singh 🌸 (@ukulelegirl_official)

Besides we also saw the support from the top actors like Hrithik Roshan, Taapsee Pannu, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, and Jaideep Ahlawat to name a few.

Gripping, thrilling and riveting, Anubhav Sinha’s Anek starring Ayushmann Khuranna is all set to take audiences on a mission of a lifetime!

Anek is a political action thriller about an Indian who will rise and make India win. The film is shot in extraordinary locations in the northeast.

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Andrea Kevichusa, Anek, jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha's Benaras Mediaworks, is all set to release on 27th May 2022.

Updated Date: May 06, 2022 19:17:02 IST

