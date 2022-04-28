Neetu Kapoor posted a lively picture on Instagram and daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt has the best comment for her.

Neetu Kapoor's social media game is always on point. And, if you don't believe us then please take a look at her latest pic on Instagram. We aren't the only ones who are going gaga over the picture. Neetu Kapoor's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt thinks on similar lines. She has reacted to her MIL's photo with fire emojis. Now, we would like to talk about the post. It is all things retro. From Neetu Kapoor's hairdo to her OOTD to the caption, the social media update has ticked all the boxes. The picture is a close-up shot. And, it is hard to take our eyes off the veteran actress. She is looking gorgeous. Caption? She has taken inspiration from the evergreen song Zindagi Ek Safar by Kishor Kumar and wrote, “Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana.” The track from the film Andaz featured Hema Malini and Rajesh Khanna.

The post has also been authorised by Neetu Kapoor's Instagram family. The first is a remark from Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her daughter. She scribbled a few red hearts beneath the photo. "Mahsha'Allah," Saba Pataudi wrote.

Neetu Kapoor's son, actor Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married on April 14. The ceremony was attended by close friends and relatives. It was a dreamy affair. Pictures and videos from the D-day are proof. Social media went into a collective meltdown when Alia dropped the first set of images from her wedding album. “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia,” read her note.

Neetu Kapoor, too, paid tribute to her late husband, actor Rishi Kapoor, with a unique post. It contained a photo of herself and Ranbir Kapoor from their wedding day. "This is dedicated to Kapoor Saab," she said in her touching note. "Your wish has come true."

On the work front, Neetu Kapoor will next feature in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor are also part of the film.

