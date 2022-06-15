BTS dances to Kartik Aaryan’s title song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, fans go crazy over the edit.

A fan-made edit of BTS dancing to Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 title track has become the new favourite sensation on the internet. One can see BTS grooving over the Kartik starrer song as they also seem dressed in a similar vibe wearing black suits. It can be most certainly said that Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 fever has taken over the world.

The video has gone viral on the Internet and the BTS army (BTS fans) have been sharing it across social media. You can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has collected 174 crores at the box office. Kartik has managed to do such massive business despite coming on a non-holiday and within its 26 day run, it hasn't seen even a partial holiday, which makes the success even more huge.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan will be next seen in films like, Shehzada, Captain India, Freddy and Sajid Nadiadwala's untitled next.

