Hasmukh trailer: Vir Das' Netflix series probes into potential hazards of untamed ambition; show to debut on 17 April

Hasmukh is the Hindi word for cheerful and happy, but it may just take a different meaning in Netflix’s upcoming series of the same name. Featuring Vir Das as the titular Hasmukh, the show is directed by Nikhil Gonsalves. The trailer has now been dropped.

Hasmukh follows the journey of a young man from Saharanpur who wants to be the greatest comedian in the world. While he is a great writer, what he lacks is comic timing. Determined to achieve his dream, he will do absolutely anything to make sure the world notices his talent. Through the protagonist, the show will explore how untamed ambition can potentially wreak havoc.

Watch the trailer here

Speaking about his role on the series, Das says in a statement, “Performing in front of a live audience is extremely different from being in a fictional film or series. I’m back on screen playing a strange and unusual character, so I’m excited. He's super awkward, soft-spoken, always mild...until he murders or gets on stage. Stand-up comedians will relate to Hasmukh’s journey… well, most of it at least. We’re all looking for innovative ways to make people laugh, but this guy takes it to the next level.”

Also starring Ranvir Shorey, Manoj Pahwa, Ravi Kishan, Amrita Bagchi, Suhail Nayyar, Inaamulhaq and Raza Murad. Hasmukh will release on 17 April.

Updated Date: Apr 03, 2020 15:45:09 IST