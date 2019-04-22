Hasmukh first look: Vir Das is stand-up comedian by day, serial killer by night in this dark comedy series

Vir Das shared the first look of his character from the upcoming dark comedy thriller, Hasmukh. Helmed by Das and Nikhil Advani, the series will feature the comedian-turned-actor in the titular role. He had announced the news of the project about a year ago.

Vir will feature in the role of a stand-up comedian by day and a serial killer by night in this series. He will don a never-before-seen rural look to match his onscreen character whose appearance doesn’t borrow from the stereotype of a serial killer’s mean and ferocious front.

Speaking about it, Vir revealed, “Hasmukh has been new for me in every possible way. It’s a character I have never dabbled with and also the writing process was drastically different, given I have previously not written comedy in Hindi. Plus this look, the character is very hinterland and not something the audience has seen me do before. So I’m excited because as an actor I like the idea of doing something new and taking on new challenges. And Hasmukh gave me exactly the opportunity for that.”

The thriller which also stars Ranvir Shorey was mostly shot in parts of UP and Mumbai.

Apart from this, Vir is currently involved in writing multiple scripts in different languages and will soon produce projects under his banner, Weirdass.

Updated Date: Apr 22, 2019 12:48:33 IST

