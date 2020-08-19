Hasan Minhaj announces end of Patriot Act: 'I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers'
Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act won an Emmy, and explored the modern cultural and political landscape globally
Hasan Minhaj's popular talk show Patriot Act won't be returning on Netflix.
The comedian shared the news of the show's end on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to all those who worked on it.
"What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show." Minhaj tweeted.
Check out the post
What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show. TY to @Netflix and everyone who watched. Now it’s time to return these screens to Best Buy 😎 pic.twitter.com/4s4TrsKWe6
— Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) August 18, 2020
The comedy show, which has won an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards, explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity.
Each week, Minhaj would his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping the fragmented world.
The first season of Patriot Act debuted on Netflix in October 2018 to glowing reviews from the critics. Subsequently, the streamer released five more seasons.
The sixth season was due to release on 29 March, 2020 but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally premiered on Netflix on 17 May and ended on 28 June.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Amit Sadh, Amrita Puri, Sushant Singh to star in Zee5 Original series, Zidd
Directed by Vishal Mangalorkar and produced by Boney Kapoor, Zidd revolves around a couple, whose never-give-up attitude helps them overturn various impossible situations
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp confirms his Twitter was hacked as 'racial slurs' appear on account
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp confirmed that the privacy of Twitter was compromised: "'I’m trying to get back and I’ll let you know when I do.”
Salman Khan returns to host Bigg Boss season 14, shares a new teaser
The first promo of Bigg Boss 14 sees Salman Khan 'cultivating rice' at his Panvel farmhouse