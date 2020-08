Hasan Minhaj announces end of Patriot Act: 'I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers'

Hasan Minhaj's Patriot Act won an Emmy, and explored the modern cultural and political landscape globally

Hasan Minhaj's popular talk show Patriot Act won't be returning on Netflix.

The comedian shared the news of the show's end on Twitter, expressing his gratitude to all those who worked on it.

"What a run. @patriotact has come to an end. I got to work with the best writers, producers, researchers, and animators in the game. My 2 babies were born and grew up with the show." Minhaj tweeted.

The comedy show, which has won an Emmy, a Peabody Award, and two Webby Awards, explores the modern cultural and political landscape with depth and sincerity.

Each week, Minhaj would his unique comedic voice and storytelling skill to investigate the larger trends shaping the fragmented world.

The first season of Patriot Act debuted on Netflix in October 2018 to glowing reviews from the critics. Subsequently, the streamer released five more seasons.

The sixth season was due to release on 29 March, 2020 but was postponed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. It finally premiered on Netflix on 17 May and ended on 28 June.

