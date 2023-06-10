After the success of Dabangg (2010) and Dabangg 2 (2012) and the failure of Dabangg 3 (2019), Salman Khan was gearing up to return as Inspector Chulbul Pandey in part four of the cop-franchise. Part one was directed by Abhinav Singh Kashyap, part two by Arbaaz Khan, and part three by Prabhu Deva. Part four was reportedly being directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. However, a report by Times of India says Khan isn’t really happy with the script.

A source was quoted saying, “Salman has not liked the script given by Tigmanshu. The plan was to let Tigmanshu write and direct Dabangg 4. Now when the director completed his script, Salman is not the least happy with the end result.”

If Wanted was a drop in the ocean, Dabangg could be an entire rainfall in Salman Khan’s career, which has always been driven by unpredictability. This was his second Eid release in a row and still remains one of the most refreshing choices of characters he’s made.

The language and landscape was unseen, this was a territory largely unexplored by Khan in his movies. Dabangg walked and reached the finish line that also led to the birth of rustic cops in films like Singham, Rowdy Rathore, and Policegiri. This was a rare film that cracked the nuances of masala cinema right. Filmmakers often mistake moronic staples as masala. They are content with a hero fighting 100 people and romancing interchangeable actresses in outlandish outings. With Dabangg, debutant director Abhinav Kashyap connected the threads convincingly and peppered the narrative with monumental punchlines.

Post Dabangg was the most historic rise for any star in history, arguably. Bhai became the force that pulled the crowd like a magnet. Even mediocre titles like Ready, Bodyguard, Jai Ho, were huge commercial successes. The sequels, Dabangg 2and 3, I’m afraid, were no match to the legacy of the first film. Even the manner in which the songs were stuffed and staged, and filmed and choreographed, paled in comparison to the vibrancy of the tracks we experienced in 2010. It could be Bhai’s complacency that led to an enviable streak coming to an end. Chulbul Pandey was a character best left alone.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.