Has Ranbir Kapoor hiked his brand endorsement fee after the success of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju?

According to a DNA report, Ranbir Kapoor, who starred as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, has raised his brand endorsement fee after the film's success at the box-office. Sanju has become one of the top five highest grossing Bollywood movies. Within its three week-run, the film surpassed collections of blockbusters like Baahubali 2, Dangal and Sultan, earning a whopping Rs 326.80 crore.

A source told DNA, "Ranbir has almost doubled his remuneration in the brand space. He is quite popular among the youth. While none of his failures deterred his brand value, his latest hit has only bettered it."

The source also added that while there are many advertisers willing to cast him in their commercials, his team is selective about what he endorses. Kapoor is also likely to shoot for several new commercials, said the source.

Kapoor has, in the past, been the face of a popular soft beverage and even an automobile brand. He has also endorsed travel websites, electronic products as well as luxury watches. Recently, he appeared in a commercial for the e-commerce platform Flipkart with Shraddha Kapoor.

After Sanju, the actor will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, which has an ensemble cast including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2018 12:18 PM