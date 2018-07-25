You are here:

Has Ranbir Kapoor hiked his brand endorsement fee after the success of Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju?

FP Staff

Jul,25 2018 12:18:47 IST

According to a DNA report, Ranbir Kapoor, who starred as Sanjay Dutt in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, has raised his brand endorsement fee after the film's success at the box-office. Sanju has become one of the top five highest grossing Bollywood movies. Within its three week-run, the film surpassed collections of blockbusters like Baahubali 2, Dangal and Sultan, earning a whopping Rs 326.80 crore.

Ranbir Kapoor. Reuters

A source told DNA, "Ranbir has almost doubled his remuneration in the brand space. He is quite popular among the youth. While none of his failures deterred his brand value, his latest hit has only bettered it."

The source also added that while there are many advertisers willing to cast him in their commercials, his team is selective about what he endorses. Kapoor is also likely to shoot for several new commercials, said the source.

Kapoor has, in the past, been the face of a popular soft beverage and even an automobile brand. He has also endorsed travel websites, electronic products as well as luxury watches. Recently, he appeared in a commercial for the e-commerce platform Flipkart with Shraddha Kapoor.

After Sanju, the actor will be seen next in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastrawhich has an ensemble cast including the likes of Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, and Nagarjuna.

