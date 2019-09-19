Harvey Weinstein's lawyer says his life has been 'ruined, toppled, damaged', regardless of trial verdict

An attorney for Harvey Weinstein has said even if her client is exonerated of all charges, “he never gets to be Harvey Weinstein ever again,” and that his life has been "ruined, toppled, damaged."

Donna Rotunno, speaking on CBS This Morning on Tuesday, says no matter happens at trial, Weinstein “will pay the biggest price there is,” as is "whole life" has been ruined.

She adds she feels strongly the evidence will exonerate the movie mogul of any criminal wrongdoing.

“I’m not here to say he was not guilty of committing sins,” she says. However, “I don’t think he’s a rapist.” “I think in many ways there are good things about #MeToo,” the lawyer says. However, the empowerment movement “allows the court of public opinion to take over the narrative” in a way that cannot be corrected or challenged, which can result in the accused being “stripped of your rights.”

Once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.

But the Pulp Fiction producer only faces charges involving two women — one who alleges he raped her in 2013, the other who claims he forcibly performed oral sex on her in 2006.

Annabella Sciorra, known for her star turn in the hit television series The Sopranos, helped trigger the #MeToo movement in October 2017, when she told The New Yorker magazine Weinstein raped her at her home in Manhattan in 1993. However, she reportedly approached prosecutors too late for her allegations to be included in the original indictment, The New York Times reported, citing a letter written by the prosecutor in charge of the case.

Weinstein is scheduled to go to trial in January on the two criminal charges.

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Updated Date: Sep 19, 2019 10:46:20 IST