Harvey Weinstein's lawyer Ronald Sullivan removed by Harward University from position of faculty dean

A Harvard faculty member who decided to represent Harvey Weinstein at his rape trial is losing his position as head of a student house at the college.

Harvard College Dean Rakesh Khurana said in a written statement on 11 May that he would not renew the appointments of Ronald Sullivan and his wife, Stephanie Robinson, the school’s first black faculty deans, citing concerns about the climate at Winthrop House, which he described as serious.

Sullivan lives at the house and supervises students there.

Some students and faculty members have faulted Sullivan’s decision to represent Weinstein and his response to students’ concerns.

Khurana called the situation regrettable and said efforts to improve the climate were ineffective.

The couple said in an email they were surprised and dismayed. They said Harvard unilaterally ended discussions that had been progressing.

CNN quoted them as saying, "We are surprised and dismayed by the action Harvard announced today. We believed the discussions we were having with high level University representatives were progressing in a positive manner, but Harvard unilaterally ended those talks."

"We will now take some time to process Harvard's actions and consider our options."

"We are sorry that Harvard's actions and the controversy surrounding us has contributed to the stress on Winthrop students at this already stressful time."

Updated Date: May 13, 2019 11:46:03 IST

