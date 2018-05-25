You are here:

Harvey Weinstein surrenders to New York police on charges of rape and sexual assault; accusers applaud arrest

FP Staff

May,25 2018 17:54:21 IST

Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, accused by over 60 women of sexual harassment, on 25 May surrendered to police here to face charges of sexual misconduct.

Weinstein arrived at a New York police precinct in Manhattan where he was expected to face charges involving at least one of the women who have accused him of sexual assault, Lucia Evans, law enforcement officials told The New York Times, reports theguardian.com.

It is the first criminal case to be brought against Weinstein since the revelations about him erupted in October and sparked the #MeToo movement.

The office of Attorney Benjamin Brafman, who is representing Weinstein, said that he would not comment on reports of Weinstein's surrender.

Weinstein, 66, is expected to be taken to Manhattan criminal court to be brought on trial on the charges. He has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

As part of a pre-negotiated bail package, Weinstein is expected to put up $1 million in cash and agree to wear a monitoring device. He will also surrender his passport, according to reports.

Before Weinstein's surrender, one of his accusers, actor Rose McGowan, said: "I and so many of Harvey Weinstein's survivors had given up hope that our rapist would be held accountable by law... Today we are one step closer to justice."

Lauren Sivan wrote: "It's been a long time coming and today my fellow victims and I rejoice and pray no one ever underestimates the power of women when we stand together + scream the truth."

Weinstein is known for producing movies like Shakespeare In Love, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, Shall We Dance? and Lion.

With inputs from IANS.

Updated Date: May 25, 2018 18:01 PM

tags: #Annabella Sciorra #Ava DuVernay #Benjamin Brafman #Harvey Weinstein #Rose McGowan

also see

Harvey Weinstein expected to surrender following months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations

Harvey Weinstein expected to surrender following months-long investigation into sexual assault allegations

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Brad Pitt had threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein after alleged misconduct

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals Brad Pitt had threatened to kill Harvey Weinstein after alleged misconduct

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Salma Hayek says time's up for male actors, lobbies for equal pay

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Salma Hayek says time's up for male actors, lobbies for equal pay