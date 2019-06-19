Harvey Weinstein reneged on $450,000 payment to former HR director, claims new lawsuit

Months prior to Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial, the former Human Resources director of Weinstein Co has filed a lawsuit against the disgraced Hollywood mogul, reports Variety. Frank Gil alleged that Weinstein never paid him a promised $450,000 payout following the New York Times’ exposé against the producer in October 2017.

A day after the publication carried the story, Frank was promised the amount. Harvey asked Gil to conduct an inquiry into the people responsible behind the information leak. Frank states that, as ordered, he told Harvey that his brother Bob Weinstein (chairman) and David Glasser (president of Weinstein Co) were behind the release of information to the New York Times.

In his lawsuit, Gil has also included Glasser and Bob Weinstein's names, stating that the two suspended him in retaliation to the leak probe. The statement also says that Glasser had received payments from Weinstein Co's CFO, a fact that was hidden from Harvey.

The complaint further alleges that both Bob and David defamed Frank before the press deliberately. Frank claims that the duo were sources for Vanity Fair's article accusing Gil of siphoning off Harvey's personnel file within few days of the Times report.

“As a result of these false published statements, Mr. Gil has been blacklisted from the entertainment industry and remains out of work since October 2017,” claimed the lawsuit.

